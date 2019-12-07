Mark Ward Sr., an associate professor of communication at the University of Houston-Victoria, presented his research on religious communication and media at the National Communication Association annual convention Nov. 14 -17 in Baltimore, Md. He delivered multiple research papers and spoke at panels on best practices in teaching and scholarship. In addition, he received two Article of the Year awards for his publications in religious and spiritual communication.
In Good Company: UHV associate professor awarded at national convention
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
