Joseph Valdez was hired by the University of Houston-Victoria’s Information Technology office as a PC specialist. Before taking the position with UHV, Valdez worked for three years at Citizens Medical Center as an operations technician. He also worked as a member of the Geek Squad for seven years at Best Buy in Victoria.
Desiree Rodriguez was hired by UHV’s Office of Admissions and Student Recruitment as a recruitment coordinator. Before working for UHV, Rodriguez was a student in the UHV School of Business Administration. She graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in general business in December 2018. She also worked part-time for two years at Maurices as an assistant manager.
Alex Baez was hired by UHV Athletics as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s soccer programs. Baez previously worked as a soccer coach at a private high school in Houston. He also worked as a youth soccer coach in Houston.
Tamera Steele was hired by UHV’s Office of Financial Aid as a financial aid assistant. Before working at UHV, Steele worked as a professional chef for more than 12 years. She was the executive chef for the New River Air Station Officers’ Club in Jacksonville, N.C., before moving back to her hometown of Victoria. She also worked as the dining service director in an assisted living community. She also owns Sweet T’s Catering and Cakes and is enrolled as a student at UHV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.