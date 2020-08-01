Brooks Sterritt was hired by the University of Houston-Victoria School of Arts & Sciences as an assistant professor of English. He teaches fiction writing at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Before coming to UHV, he was a student at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he received his doctorate in English. He is the author of “The History of America in My Lifetime,” a novel that will be released this fall.
Emmanuel Quansah was hired as an assistant professor of management in the University of Houston-Victoria School of Business Administration. He teaches Master of Business Administration courses as well as undergraduate leadership classes. In 2019, he received his doctorate in management from Case Western Reserve University, and in 2014, he earned an MBA in both management and finance from UHV.
Nicholas Lemley, D.O., has joined Cuero Medical Clinic to its family practice. His first day at the practice will be Monday and he is accepting new patients. Lemley is a Board Eligible Family Medicine physician with advanced training in obstetrics and endoscopy.
