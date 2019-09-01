Julie Vinson was hired by the University of Houston-Victoria as a senior budget analyst. Before joining UHV, she taught middle school and adult education at Victoria College. She also worked as a financial and account manager in health care.
Simone Wiest was hired by the University of Houston-Victoria Library as a library associate. Before she transferred to the UHV Library, Wiest worked in the Victoria College/UHV Library as a Victoria College employee in a similar position. She also previously worked for the Victoria Public Library. Wiest graduated from UHV in 2015 with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in English.
Dottie Bitterly, registered nurse and certified diabetes educator with DeTar HealthCare System, recently attended the American Association of Diabetes Educators AADE 2019 Conference to satisfy the requirements for her certification in diabetes.
