Victoria Air Conditioning is recognizing employees for their years of service as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary. Robert Thompson, of Victoria, has been with the company for 25 years; Ed Hendrix, of Victoria, has been with the company for 22 years; and Daniel Perales, of the San Antonio, has been with the company for 10 years.
