Victoria Fire Department fire medic Luis Malone-Ordaz was named Fire Fighter of the Year by the Victoria Northside Rotary Club. Malone-Ordaz has been with the Victoria Fire Department since May 2015. Before that, he worked for Gemini Ambulance Service in Corpus Christi. Malone-Ordaz earned his paramedic certification from Del Mar College in 2015.
Victoria Fire Department fire medic Marcos Tudon was accepted into the Class of 2025 at the University of Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine in San Antonio. He will begin his studies in July 2021. Tudon joined the Victoria Fire Department in 2011 and later worked at Alamo Heights Fire Department before returning to the Victoria Fire Department in 2016. Tudon earned his bachelor’s degree in emergency health sciences from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio in 2018.
Vanessa Villafranca-Cummins was recently hired by Planning Services as the community development planner. In this role, she will serve as the Community Development Block Grant coordinator and will be responsible for organizing, directing and administering the Community Development Block Grant activities as well as coordinating and supervising the administration of other federal and state programs relating to community development, such as affordable housing, public improvements and revitalization activities. Prior to her current role, Villafranca-Cummins worked with numerous local nonprofits, including the Junior League of Victoria, Court Appointed Special Advocates and The Vine School. Villafranca-Cummins earned her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Texas A&M in 2008.
