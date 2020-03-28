Allyson Griffin was recently appointed to the Victoria Main Street Program board of directors. The board provides direction and leadership to help the Victoria Main Street Program fulfill its mission of improving the economic vitality, promotion, organization and design of Victoria’s historic downtown.
The board also appointed officers at the meeting. Christine Blain, president; Sarah Hamman, vice president; Bobby Leon, treasurer; and Beth Koonce, secretary.
