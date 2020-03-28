Allyson Griffin was recently appointed to the Victoria Main Street Program board of directors. The board provides direction and leadership to help the Victoria Main Street Program fulfill its mission of improving the economic vitality, promotion, organization and design of Victoria’s historic downtown.

The board also appointed officers at the meeting. Christine Blain, president; Sarah Hamman, vice president; Bobby Leon, treasurer; and Beth Koonce, secretary.

In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.