Victoria Police Department Sgt. Jon DeLaRosa recently was promoted from senior officer to sergeant and assigned to the Patrol Division. DeLaRosa has served the Victoria community for seven years, including five years on the department SWAT team, where he serves as an entry team member. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice in 2017. He holds an Advanced Peace Officer certificate and is a certified Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) instructor.
Sgt. Matthew Dailey recently was promoted from detective to sergeant and assigned to the Patrol Division. Dailey has served the Victoria community for eight years, including seven years on the department’s SWAT team, six years as a field training officer and four years as a detective in the Digital Forensics Unit. He became a TCOLE instructor in 2019 and a TCOLE firearms instructor in 2020. He teaches numerous classes at the Victoria College Police Academy, and he is an active firearms instructor for VPD. He holds an Advanced Peace Officer certificate.
Lt. Mark Hayden recently was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and assigned to the Patrol Division. Hayden has been a licensed peace officer with the state of Texas for 13 years. He served two years with the Portland Police Department in Portland, and has spent the rest of his career with Victoria Police Department. His first seven years with the VPD were spent on patrol, where he became a senior police officer and a field training officer, and he was also a crash reconstructionist on the Traffic Safety Unit for four years. Hayden is the lead defensive tactics instructor for the Victoria Police Department and holds a Master Peace Officer certificate.
