Debbie Perales was recently presented with Women Growing Together Express Network’s Woman Leading by Example Award. Debbie is the VP of communications. She has been a member since 2020. Debbie is also a digital marketing consultant for M. Robert’s Digital where she works with clients to increase their revenue through different advertising platforms.

