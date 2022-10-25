Debbie Perales was recently presented with Women Growing Together Express Network’s Woman Leading by Example Award. Debbie is the VP of communications. She has been a member since 2020. Debbie is also a digital marketing consultant for M. Robert’s Digital where she works with clients to increase their revenue through different advertising platforms.
In Good Company: VPEN introduces 2 board members
