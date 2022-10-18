Rachel Nessel has been named to the executive board of the Victoria Professional Express Network as VP administration. She serves as the director of Workforce & Continuing Education at Victoria College, where she has worked for the last 13 years. She graduated from Texas Lutheran University in 2006 with a BBA in Business Administration and is pursuing her Master of Education in adult and higher education from the University of Houston-Victoria. Nessel joined the Victoria Professional Express Network in 2010 and has served in a variety of leadership roles over the years.
Patricia F. Perez has been named to the executive board of the Victoria Professional Express Network as VP communications. She is the employee benefits consultant at Frost Insurance Agency, Patricia earned the prestigious Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) designation from the National Alliance of Insurance Professionals, which is a mark of distinction that demonstrates her commitment to exceptional service and leadership in the insurance industry. Perez was a member of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) several years ago and is now a returning member. She was selected as June 2022’s VPEN Woman of the Month.