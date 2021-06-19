The City of Victoria Public Works has hired David De La Rosa as the city’s traffic control manager. In this role, he will oversee the maintenance and operation of traffic signals; school flashers; roadway illumination; the city’s sign shop, including sign installation; and pavement markings. De La Rosa previously worked for the Texas Department of Transportation as a traffic signal specialist for seven years, and he has also held roles in traffic with the city of Victoria and the city of Brownsville.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
