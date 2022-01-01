City of Victoria Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah recently earned her Global Master of Business Administration degree in management from the University of Houston-Victoria. Totah earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in marketing from UHV, and she earned her Certified Municipal Court Clerk certification from the Texas Court Clerks Association and her Certified Court Manager certification from the Institute for Court Management.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested on gambling charges
- Blotter: Victoria police identify three arrested in Christmas Eve shooting
- Rideshare nearly nonexistent in Victoria
- End to a ruff year: Dogs ring in the new year at Victoria pet resort
- Victoria Crime Stoppers is requesting information regarding the disappearance of Antonio Vela Jr.
- Cold front expected to bring freezing temperatures Sunday night
- Madden leaves lasting impression as coach, broadcaster
- Port Lavaca veteran family creates coffee company
- Victoria deputies arrest 1 after Bloomington shooting that injured family member
- West closes 2021 with fourth straight win
Commented
- Letter: To claim that one small mob can incite a coup is a bit absurd (13)
- Solving the Stroman problem will require information, community participation (11)
- It's not gloom and doom (10)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: The warning of Jan. 6 (6)
- Guest column: Now Rand Paul is in favor of big government (6)
- Syndicated Column: The AOC’s of student loan debt (4)
- EDNA MAE BROWN (3)
- Despite omicron's arrival, COVID-19 cases remain low in Victoria for now (3)
- 5 things to pay attention to in Victoria County in 2022 (2)
- Victoria police chief built lasting relationships over first year on the job (1)
- Ann O'Connor Williams Harithas (1)
- Lee Joe Whitehead Jr. (2)
- Ciro Garcia (1)
- Blotter: Victoria police identify three arrested in Christmas Eve shooting (1)
- Mary Elizabeth Scott (1)
- Ruby Vincik (1)
- Letter: Honest journalism is critical for the survival of America’s democracy (1)
- Patricia "Patsy" Wieland (1)
- Two arrested on gambling charges (1)
- Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus (1)
Recent Comments
-
gregory goetz said:Have watched video of MacLean, probably Book TV, but should freshen up. I do not read a lot, but just finished 2 relevant books. Anne Applebaum, 2020, Twilight of Democracy, subtitled The Sedu…
-
Mike Gomez said:“In July 2016, the FBI began investigating the Russian government’s attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election, including whether President Donald Trump’s campaign associates were inv…
-
Mary Ann Wenske said:Very good point, Mr. Chandler. The country was fed lies for years based upon a fake dossier backed by Hillary Clinton and Democratic members of Congress. Meanwhile, the country is in a freefal…
-
George Schwarz said:Before my subscription expires — I’m taking a break from The Victoria Advocate — I will ask anyone who wants to really understand what’s going on today to read Duke University’s award-winning …
-
Jay Howard said:
I wonder what ever happened regarding the shooting on the Upper Mission Valley Road and the chase to Cuero. If there was a follow up story I must have missed it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.