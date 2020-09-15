Zach Smith of City Mortgage Group won Freddie Mac's prestigious Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence (RISE) Award, which is given to mortgage originators who are top performers in helping low- and moderate-income borrowers to become homeowners through its HomePossible® product.
Meredith Golden was recently installed onto the 2020-21 Victoria Professional Express Network (VPEN) board as president elect. Golden is a 10-year member of VPEN and has sat on the board in multiple positions. She is the 2020 VPEN Woman of the Year and a 2021 Top 10 Candidate for ABWA.
Shannon Spree was recently installed onto the 2020-21 Victoria Professional Express Network (VPEN) board as vice president of marketing. Spree has over 25 years of experience in marketing, advertising and communications both in Victoria and Houston. She currently serves as an account director for National Cinemedia.
Faith Rodgers was recently installed onto the 2020-21 Victoria Professional Express Network (VPEN) board as vice president of communications. Rodgers is currently employed with the City of Victoria as an administrative assistant to the city secretary.
Kaylene Schlueder was recently installed as the vice president of finance for the Victoria Professional Express Network (VPEN), the local league of the American Business Women’s Association. Schlueder is a certified paralegal at Kliem & Associates. She has worked in the legal profession for more than 35 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.