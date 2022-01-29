City manager Jesús A. Garza has been selected for the Texas Lyceum’s 2022 class of directors. The role of this statewide board is to bring together diverse opinions to address national and state issues through civil discourse, emphasizing constructive private sector, public sector and individual responses. Garza was selected as Victoria’s city manager in April 2019, and he began his tenure the next month.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
