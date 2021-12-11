The Victoria Professional Express Network, a local league of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) announces that Tracy Morgan was elected the District II vice president for the 2021-2022 term. Morgan will represent her district in implementing growth and retention strategies as well as serve as a trustee to ABWA’s educational fund which awards more than $100,000 in scholarships each year to women in the United States.
Fire Marshal Assistant Chief Tom Legler recently received his fire marshal accreditation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence. Legler initially received his fire marshal designation from the Commission on Public Safety Excellence in October 2015. He was redesignated in 2018 and 2021. Legler has a bachelor’s degree fire protection and safety engineering technology and a master’s degree in fire and emergency management administration from Oklahoma State University. Legler serves on the governor’s First Responder Advisory Council and is a member of the National Fire Protection Association, the International Association of Special Investigation Units and the International Kitchen Exhaust Cleaning Association.
The Victoria Fire Department recently promoted Chief Mark Martyn from EMS operations captain to EMS battalion chief. Martyn has been a certified firefighter in the state of Texas for 16 years and has served the Victoria community for the past 11 years. He was selected the fire department member of the year for 2013 and 2018. Martyn obtained his bachelor’s degree in emergency management from West Texas A&M in 2014. He is also a licensed paramedic and holds a Master Fire Fighter Certification through the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.
Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah received the Extraordinary Achievement Award from the Texas Court Clerks Association on Nov. 16 during the organization’s annual conference in San Marcos. Totah serves on the board of the TCCA and is the president of the South Texas Chapter. She has also served on numerous committees within the TCCA, including the technology committee and the conference committee.
