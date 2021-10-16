Ashley Scott, executive director of communications and public relations for Victoria ISD has been named the Zone Coordinator for the Gulf Coast Area of Texas School Public Relations Association. Zone coordinators provide direct assistance and perform membership service functions with the vice president. Scott will serve a one-year term and can be reappointed for an additional year.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Are you any good at playing pool?
Most Popular
Articles
- Bloomington mother indicted on capital murder, accused of killing infant son
- Victoria Crimes Stoppers is seeking information on the whereabouts of Nicholas Ryan Moore and Christopher John Guerra
- Longtime Victoria pool hall owner takes talents to Las Vegas and back
- More Victorians died of COVID-19 in August than any other point in the pandemic
- Goliad County judge orders JP, constable to vacate offices
- Case against former Refugio sheriff’s deputy dismissed after he surrenders peace officer’s license
- Week 8 Area Football Scores
- Cuero overcomes wind, blows away Giddings
- West gashes Ray, jumps up in standings
- Strong third quarter propels St. Paul past Sacred Heart
Commented
- Guest column: The crisis on the border demands decisive action (11)
- It's getting too hostile (10)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (4)
- Austin’s homeless residents left with nowhere to go amid camping crackdown (3)
- Former Victoria County deputy pleads guilty to invasive recording charge (2)
- Goliad County judge orders JP, constable to vacate offices (1)
- Misty Lynn Whitney (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Inocencio "Trey" Robles III (1)
- Blotter: .38 Special reported stolen (1)
- Letter: The Marines' Hymn and Afghanistan (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Father of sex trafficking victim to speak at monthly Victoria GOP meeting (1)
- Billy G. McDade (1)
- Tokyo Grill & Sushi Lounge earns city beautification award (1)
Recent Comments
-
Grace Butler said:Politics in Goliad county has always seemed from the outside looking in like a handful of highschoolers squabbling over who got picked as homecoming king and queen. A bunch of grown adults wit…
-
Mike Gomez said:Yes it is Glen… yesterday I wore my Astro cap to the breakfast meeting and as I was exiting a couple of strangers gave me the thumps up and said “ Go Astros.” Don’t know their politics and don’t care.
-
Grace Butler said:
I wonder why this family is a part of the GOP when so many high-level GOP politicians are accused to the very same thing. Sad to see.
-
Isaac Jefferson said:
TOO the Family you have my deepest sympathy. Isaac Jefferson Jr
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:Your right about them Astros, and everything else. It’s refreshing / relaxing to see some good ball games with all them Americans rooting for a common cause, like the good old days. Helps bloc…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.