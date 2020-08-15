Agent Scherrelle Hernandez has joined Cornerstone Properties. Hernandez is a Gonzales native who brings a wealth of customer service experience to her new career.
William Bohl joined Cuero Regional Hospital as clinic administrator in early August0. In his new role, he will oversee operations at Cuero Medical Clinic, Parkside Family Clinic, Kenedy Family Practice, Goliad Family Practice and Yorktown Medical Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.