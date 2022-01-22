Environmental Services employee Christy Youker has been promoted to manager of the Community Appearance Division with the City of Victoria. In this role, she will oversee the Community Appearance Division and coordinate beautification projects in Victoria’s public spaces. Youker began working for Environmental Services in March as the environmental programs coordinator. She also serves as the executive director of Keep Victoria Beautiful. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Austin College, her master’s degree in zoology from the University of Oklahoma and her doctorate in science education from the University of Texas at Austin.
Cynthia T. “Cindy” Sheppard has been named a Top Texas Woman Attorney for 2021, as featured in the January 2022 issue of Texas Monthly. This is the seventh year Sheppard has been named a Super Lawyer and the third as a Top Texas Woman. Sheppard maintains an active appellate and mediation practice and can be reached at shepp04@msn.com.
