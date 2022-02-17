Feirong “Jackie” Yuan, a University of Houston-Victoria assistant professor of management, recently authored a blog post titled “Recognizing the ‘other’ ways of employee creativity in the workplace” in the Oxford University Press’ Blog.
The post was based on Yuan’s research that was previously published in the Journal of Organizational Behavior, which received an A ranking from the Australian Business Deans Council Journal Quality List and a ranking of 4 – the second-highest level available – in the Association of Business Schools Academic Journal Guide.
Mayor Jeff Bauknight has appointed Victoria Housing Authority board member Raquel Garza to serve as chairwoman. Garza is an economic development specialist with the Victoria Economic Development Corporation. She has also served as a member of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission’s Economic Development Advisory Committee, Gulf Bend Center’s collaborative partnership panel, VISD’s Career Tech Education Advisory Committee and Victoria County’s Family 1st Advisory Committee.
Mayor Jeff Bauknight has appointed Cynthia Staley to the Victoria Housing Authority board. Staley is the president and executive director of Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, and she has more than 20 years of experience in affordable housing. She has served on the board of directors of Texas Habitat for Humanity, the executive task force of Habitat for Humanity International and the City of Victoria Planning Commission. She earned her master’s degree in theological studies from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
