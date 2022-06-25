The city of Victoria Communications & Public Affairs team, Lauren Meaux, public safety community affairs manager; A.J. Gonzalez, digital media specialist; Shane Blucher, videographer/media specialist; Sam Hankins, communications specialist; George Partida, videographer; and Ashley Strevel, director, received two Awards of Excellence at the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers annual conference June 8-10 in Houston. The team earned recognition in the Video – Special or One-Time Program category for its livestream production of the Christmas Parade of Lights in 2021 and in the Special Events – Best One-Time category for its livestream production and documentary coverage of the swearing-in ceremony for DJ Daniel, a young boy fighting cancer, in 2022.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
