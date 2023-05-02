Edward Jones financial advisor Kenny French Sr., of Victoria, has been named to the 2023 list of "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" in Texas by Forbes and Shook Research.
Pam Ward, of Victoria and Yoakum, was recently named top producer for Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company’s Victoria office. Ward also achieved the honorable designation of 2022 International President’s Elite. Only the top 2% of all Coldwell Banker sales associates worldwide qualified for this distinguished group.
Nicola Hammett, of Columbus, was named top producer for the company’s Columbus office. She also attained the designation of 2022 International President’s Circle. This prestige is awarded to only the top 5% of all Coldwell Banker sales associates worldwide.
Ariana Hernandez, principal at the Gonzales Primary Academy, is among the 50 school leaders from across Texas selected as the 2023 cohort of educators to attend summer institutes at the Principals’ Center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education sponsored by the Charles Butt Foundation.