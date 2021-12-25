City of Victoria Communications & Public Affairs communications specialist Sam Hankins recently earned her master’s degree in Spanish translation and interpreting from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Hankins began working for Communications & Public Affairs in January 2020. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English and Spanish from Texas State University in 2015, and she earned a graduate certificate in Spanish translation and interpreting from UTRGV in 2019.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Did you get what you wanted for Christmas?
Most Popular
Articles
- National beverage shortage tries to dry up holiday celebrations
- For Victoria couple, trust, character are keys to lengthy marriage
- Reader Question: Is the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Crossroads?
- Memorable moments highlight 2021 season
- Police release photos of vehicle connected to fatal Dairy Road hit-and-run, no arrests
- Yo' come, all ye faithful: Family continues tradition of animating home to Christmas tunes
- Yoakum grad Moore transferring to Texas Tech
- Victoria photographer shares vision
- Bridal Expo gives brides the chance find vendors for their big day
- Despite omicron's arrival, COVID-19 cases remain low in Victoria for now
Commented
- Victoria Public Library board decides to keep all 21 questioned books on shelves (7)
- Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations (8)
- Some say there’s more work to be done after library keeps controversial books (5)
- 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads (3)
- Despite omicron's arrival, COVID-19 cases remain low in Victoria for now (3)
- City sees a future for Riverside Park youth hunting program (3)
- Guest Column: Remembering Rittenhouse (3)
- Victoria County to receive $1.5 million for border security (2)
- Larry Joe Spence (2)
- Proud Democrat (13)
- Victoria police chief built lasting relationships over first year on the job (1)
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books (1)
- Gregory "Greg" Orta III (1)
- Syndicated Column: The AOC’s of student loan debt (1)
- Lee Joe Whitehead Jr. (1)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (3)
- VISD announces settlement of insurance lawsuit (1)
- Do you plan on going to Cuero's Christmas in the Park? (1)
- Letter: Accuracy of the information on COVID-19 vaccines continues to evolve (1)
- Letter: What if Trump had been re-elected (3)
- UHV Q&A: Ben Wilson Street project will help UHV and community (1)
- Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus (1)
Recent Comments
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Not your mistake, Rick. She wrote, "In Victoria, a little over 43,000 people have been fully vaccinated, or nearly 51% of the population...", not Victoria County.
-
Angel Mercy said:
Even though I never got to meet you, I will always love you. One day we will meet and I will get to give you a big kiss and hug Baby Bear. Love your Aunty Crystal
-
Mary Ann Wenske said:Nudity isn't so much the problem that some have, but the portrayal of sex acts to young children. Used to be this type of "literature" was behind the counter at convenience stores or had a bro…
-
Mary Ann Wenske said:
Happy to see this tradition. Thanks!
-
Rick Dockery said:
174,000 that we know about. Wants us to pay her student loan. Sounds about right. Paid cash for my kids, may I get a refund Mrs. Cortez?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.