Building Brands Marketing announces that Alex Richardson has been promoted to partner and vice president of operations. He started his career at the company as a web developer and quickly began crafting strategic client solutions for SEO, SEM, and social media ads. Drawing on his background in technology and management, Richardson leads the company’s digital initiatives, ensuring the company stays on top of the latest marketing trends, strategies and technologies.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
