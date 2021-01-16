Shannon Spree was hired by the Victoria County Judge’s office to serve as the chief of staff. Spree has more than 26 years of experience in media, marketing and communications, mostly in the Victoria area. She holds her B.A. in mass communications from Texas State University.
Mary Tanguma, DR, environmental supervisor/water lab manager, Environmental Division, Victoria County Health Department, recently passed her Certified Floodplain Manager (CFM) exam. Tanguma and Ariel Gomez, CFM, DR, both serve Victoria County as Certified Floodplain Managers and are major contributors to the strength and the knowledge base of the Environmental Division of Victoria County Health Department.
