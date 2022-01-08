Municipal Court clerk David Baker recently earned his Level I clerk certification from the Texas Municipal Courts Association. Baker began working for the City of Victoria in May 2021.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Do you watch the A&E TV show Shipping Wars?
Most Popular
Articles
- Unique Victoria shop offers fresh haircuts, distinct shoes
- Dozens gather in remembrance of man shot, killed by U.S. Marshals deputy in Victoria
- Authorities ID man killed by US Marshals official during Victoria traffic stop
- Small-scale ranchers struggle to find fair share in market dominated by big business
- Q: How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
- Sheriff's office: 2 arrested at Victoria game room
- 208 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads
- Bay City, Palacios boxers make professional debut
- Vanderbilt woman arrested, charged in connection to dead teen’s disappearance
- Mike Hurt: New normal
Commented
- Letter: To claim that one small mob can incite a coup is a bit absurd (15)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: The warning of Jan. 6 (8)
- Victoria City Council to transfer some flood buyout applicants to the county (6)
- It's not gloom and doom (10)
- EDNA MAE BROWN (4)
- Letter: Honest journalism is critical for the survival of America’s democracy (4)
- Hopeful in 2022 (3)
- Letter: We did not do our part (3)
- 5 things to pay attention to in Victoria County in 2022 (2)
- Mike Hurt: New normal (2)
- Syndicated column: Defending Joe Manchin (2)
- Median work to begin on Houston Highway, inside lane closures between Teakwood and Sam Houston drives (2)
- Guest column: For which it stands (2)
- Have you ever shopped at Redbird Bookstore? (2)
- Letter: The wheel of justice turns slowly (1)
- Beverly DuPre' Connally (1)
- Blotter: Victoria police identify three arrested in Christmas Eve shooting (1)
- JOYCE HART (1)
- Arthur Eugene Honeycutt, Sr. (1)
- A purr-fect fit: Resident cats make home at Redbird Books (1)
- Two arrested on gambling charges (1)
Recent Comments
-
Mejia Norma said:Joyce was a wonderful lady and great band booster for the Lanier HS Band (now Navarro) Her little red van she drove was always taking the band kids and equipment to different gigs. She was alw…
-
Rick Dockery said:
Agreed. Coming together as a community of believers is a good thing. God can be praised anywhere anytime
-
Mike Gomez said:
I’m so glad that our Dem Chair does not spread conspiracy theories. That would be embarrassing.
-
Glenn Wilson said:
If God is everywhere and all-knowing, as advertised, then worshiping anywhere would be "in-person worship". It doesn't require a special format, location or building.
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:Thank you Woodrow Wilson Wagner for the great tribute to those that stood to protect our system of governance.Hopefully our laws and justice system will clear a path of truth that no American …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.