Jeff Lenhart, Billy Murphy, Melissa Orr, Susan Orsak and The Zaplac Group of Victoria, and Nicola Hammett of Columbus, sales associates with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, qualified to join the company’s 2020 International President’s Circle.
LuAnn O’Connor, of Victoria; Carla Cain, of Columbus; and Krystal Reid, of Ingleside, sales associates with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, qualified to join the company’s 2020 International Diamond Society.
Jamey Collinsworth has been named market president-Yoakum, responsible for lending, daily operations and marketing efforts at Yoakum National Bank’s flagship office in Yoakum. Collinsworth brings to the position more than 37 years of direct lending, credit and management experience.
Phillip Fitch was hired as senior vice president commercial lending-Yoakum, responsible for generating and maintaining commercial relationships in the area. Fitch has 14 years of experience in credit and lending as an analyst, commercial loan officer, vice president and market president.
