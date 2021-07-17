Real estate agents Kaitlyn Bunton and Megan Grey have joined Cornerstone Properties
Christopher Laughhunn, CPA, CFP and Adam Baucom, CPA, CFP recently joined KMH Wealth Management as associate advisors, following their completion of the Certified Financial Planner certification requirements. Laughhunn and Baucom are also CPA professionals with the affiliated firm, Keller & Associates CPAs.
