Sandra DeLaGarza, president of Women Growing Together Express Network, was named a 2021-2022 Top Ten Candidate. She is vice president with Frost Private Banking Group and has been in the financial industry over 36 years. At Frost, DeLaGarza is responsible for helping clients navigate their sophisticated and diverse financial needs by developing a tailored plan and unique combination of services designed to protect and grow wealth to reach future goals. She is a private banker II, general securities representative and holds her Texas General Lines for Life, Accident, Health and HMO and Property and Casualty insurance licenses.
Fred Sanchez and Julia Welder, of Victoria; Mary Ann Callender, Amy Eubanks and Kristi Strickland, of Rockport/Ingleside; and Mary Repka, of Wharton, sales associates with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, qualified to join the company’s 2020 International Sterling Society. This prestigious membership was awarded to the top 15% of all Coldwell Banker sales associates worldwide.
