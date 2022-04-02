Crystal Vasquez, MS, RD, LD, CNSC, FAND, at DeTar Healthcare System, won the Emerging Dietetic Leader Award from the Texas Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics for 2022.
The Victoria Professional Express Network “VPEN” a local chapter of the American Business Women’s Association “ABWA” announces the following award winners: Sandra DeLaGarza, VPEN 2022 Woman of the Year; Tracy Morgan, VPEN Candidate for ABWA 2023 Top Ten; and Valerie Steckler, VPEN 2022 Protege.
Emily Weatherly, joined Building Brands Marketing, a consulting and marketing agency in Victoria, on March 28. Weatherly is the director of marketing and media relations for the full-service marketing and branding firm. She will be responsible for BBM’s marketing initiatives, as well as partnering with their clients to develop custom advertising solutions and marketing budgets tailored to their goals. Weatherly brings to the position more than 20 years of innovative and award-winning marketing and advertising campaigns. Her experience spans all aspects of online and traditional marketing, including, but not limited to media buying and analysis, PR, social media marketing, website and content development, digital communications and more. Weatherly is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor’s in Journalism.
