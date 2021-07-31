City of Victoria Communications and Public Affairs Director Ashley Strevel was honored July 22 for earning her Certified Public Communicator certification from Texas Christian University’s Bob Schieffer College of Communication — Strategic Communication division. As part of the program, Strevel developed a three-year communications plan for the city of Victoria, engaged in crisis scenario exercises and attended presentations by leading communications professionals.
Victoria City Council member and mayor pro tem Josephine E. Soliz was elected second vice president of Region 11 of the Texas Municipal League, a statewide group that promotes interests in city government, during the organization’s quarterly meeting July 22 in Portland. Soliz has served as the Victoria City Council representative for District 2 since she was elected in 2012. As mayor pro tem, she fulfilled the duties of mayor after the passing of Mayor Rawley McCoy in March until July 20.
Braden Coleman has joined the American Regional Health Center. The doctor joined the clinic in April and is now accepting new patients. Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Coleman is committed to providing quality care for the entire family. Dr. Coleman, a long-time resident of Texas, received his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Saint Maarten Island, Kingdom of the Netherlands. He went on to complete his internship and residency training — as chief resident — at St. Joseph Hospital in Syracuse, New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.