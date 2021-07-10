Carlee Howard Gibbs, staff accountant with Keller & Associates CPAs, PLLC, an affiliate of KMH Wealth Management, LLC, recently met all the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy requirements including passing all the associated exams, education, ethics, and work experience requirements to become a Certified Public Accountant.

In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

