Carlee Howard Gibbs, staff accountant with Keller & Associates CPAs, PLLC, an affiliate of KMH Wealth Management, LLC, recently met all the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy requirements including passing all the associated exams, education, ethics, and work experience requirements to become a Certified Public Accountant.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Blotter: Inez man arrested on drug, bail jumping charges
- New Victoria County Democratic chairman wants more local focus
- 5 East, West football games to look forward to
- 17 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in the Crossroads
- Yoakum police seize 215 grams of cocaine, meth; arrest 3
- Blotter: Police arrest Cuero man on burglary warrants
- Daughters express thanks for support after loss of parents
- Victoria County may take in Nueces inmates to aid overpopulated jail
- Blotter: Paintings worth thousands reported stolen in Victoria
- Victoria Little League players connect through love of baseball
Commented
- Bond, teacher raises discussion heads to community forums (12)
- Letter: Detrimental socialist political schemes (4)
- There is no equal (3)
- Bauknight elected as Victoria's mayor, unofficial vote totals show (3)
- Crocker and Hall will race in runoff election for District 3 Council seat (2)
- Jacquelyn Ann Marshall Gladney (2)
- Letter: Urgent warnings and pleas for summer pet safety (1)
- Supreme Court ruling a 'major victory for all Americans' (2)
- Bauknight raises most funds in Victoria mayor race (1)
- ERCOT shouldn’t be exempt from laws of open government (2)
- Crossroads meat markets could see leaner profits ahead of holiday (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- Humane society returns seized cattle to Goliad family (1)
- Do you donate to political campaigns? (1)
- West grad Callaway sets higher goals after trip to NCAA Championships (1)
- Do you attend local political party meetings? (1)
- Rudolph V. Adames (3)
- DONALD RAY MCDADE (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: A critical culture war over how to teach history (1)
Recent Comments
-
Patricia Lopez said:
Rudy you were an amazing brother in Christ! I will truly miss you! We did some great things for the Lord together and I will always treasure these memories. Love you Brother!!!
-
Glenn Wilson said:
The Vote button isn't working, doesn't bring up yes and no buttons.
-
Vanessa Hicks-Callaway said:To God Be The Glory for the Things He Has Done! Victoria Family, please continue to pray for Eric and all young people. Eric is literally and figuratively chasing his dreams. All I can say is …
-
Rick Dockery said:
TEA has stroman at an F
-
Rick Dockery said:It's an elephant in the room that is not being addressed. A better education, better choices, not new buildings is what these kids need. I'd have 0 problem paying a little more in taxes if I k…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.