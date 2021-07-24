Jason Ohrt recently joined Vitality Court Assisted Living as executive director. Ohrt has been a licensed nursing facility administrator since 2010 and has more than 13 years of health care management experience. Ohrt is a native Victorian and lives in the Mission Valley area.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
