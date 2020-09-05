Kaylene Hildago Schlueder was recently installed as the vice president of finance for the Victoria Professional Express Network (VPEN), the local league of the American Business Women’s Association. Schlueder has worked in the legal profession for more than over 35 years. Although she has been a member of VPEN less than 2 years, she has made her mark by serving several chair positions for VPEN fundraisers and was awarded Woman of the Month for July 2019.
Tracy Morgan was recently installed as the vice president of administration for the Victoria Professional Express Network (VPEN), the local league of the American Business Women’s Association. Morgan and her husband own Comfort Keepers Victoria. She has been a member of VPEN for five years and has served on and chaired numerous committees and taken on many leadership roles. This year she is ready to serve ABWA and VPEN as an approved candidate for ABWA District II Vice President.
Anthony Netardus recently became an advisory board member for TrustTexas Bank. He was voted in during the June 24 board meeting. Netardus has served DeWitt County as County AG Agent for more than 25 years. He and his wife, Jennifer, have four children and live in Cuero, where they are an integral part of the community. He has served in many ways, such as advisor/secretary for the Cuero Livestock Show, Farm Bureau member, Cuero Young Farmers member/advisor, Cuero Tree Board president, and Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Go Texas member.
