Beverly C. Scull Tomek is the recipient of the Alpha Delta Kappa, an International Honorary Organization for Women Educators, Texas, District IV, Educator of the Year Award for 2021. Tomek was recognized for her accomplishments as an educator in and outside the classroom. She is an associate professor of history, associate provost of curriculum and student achievement, and dean of University College at the University of Houston-Victoria. She has written many books and articles. She also supports institution and student initiatives at the University.
Tony Saenz, environmental compliance and customer service specialist with the City of Victoria Public Works, recently earned his Class A Wastewater License from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. He has been employed with the city of Victoria for 11 years. He began his career with the City in 2006 in the street department.
