Bryan Gilbert has joined American Bank as director of marketing. In his new position, Gilbert will oversee American Bank’s marketing activities, including all aspects of the bank’s marketing strategy and campaigns, product and service promotions, advertising, market research and branding. Gilbert has more than 20 years of financial services experience, primarily leading marketing and communications teams.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
