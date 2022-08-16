Pam Ward, a Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company agent, achieved Coldwell Banker’s Luxury Property Specialist Certification for Global Luxury, and the The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation. Ward joins an elite group whose members rank among the top luxury real estate agents in the world. Ward was also recently named one of the company’s Top Producers, and achieved International President’s Elite status for her work in 2021.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
