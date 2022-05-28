Tiarah Figueroa, a University of Houston-Victoria senior communications major, has joined the team at Building Brands Marketing as a multi-media marketing intern. She served UHV president of the Student Government Association two years and student representative on the UHV President’s Cabinet. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in communication with a minor in humanities.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
