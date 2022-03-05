Ashley Scott, executive director of Communications and Public Relations at Victoria school district, won the Texas School Public Relations Association’s (TSPRA) Rookie of the Year award at its 60th Annual Conference. The Rookie of the Year award is given to a TSPRA member in good standing who has been employed in school public relations up to 36 months by the nomination deadline.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Man killed wife in Victoria before killing self, police say
- Palacios man dies in 1-vehicle wreck in Lavaca County
- Blotter: Victoria man with COVID-19 convicted for spitting on police officers
- Mission Valley centenarian recalls growing up on hilltop
- Victoria pastor, author welcomes hard spiritual questions
- Oystermen, environmental advocates speak on Texas Parks and Wildlife's proposed reef closures
- Falls City's playoff run ends in regional semifinals
- East's Koch, Round Rock McNeil's Davis enjoy unique bond at Lauren Johnson
- Shiner St. Paul claims TAPPS 2A girls title
- Gallery: Scenes from the Victoria Livestock Show
Commented
- My analysis of the SOTU and primary (10)
- From Parks to Main Street: New economic director has history with Victoria (4)
- It's still about the messaging (7)
- F. WILLIAM "BILL" REICHERT (3)
- Sexton defeats Ives in Victoria County commissioner race (3)
- Mission Valley centenarian recalls growing up on hilltop (2)
- Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Feb. 25 (1)
- Herbert O. Mueller (1)
- Are you pleased with the recent growth in Victoria’s downtown? (1)
- Elizabeth Diane Drane (1)
- American Rescue funds could 'disappear' if we're not careful (1)
- Letter: Oh, what a tangled web we weave (1)
- Roger Mejia (1)
- Victoria's Special Livestock Show presents life test for competitor (1)
- Easley outpaces Schustereit in Victoria County clerk race (1)
- How badly will Dan Patrick’s ‘help’ hurt GOP mail-in voters? (1)
- Controlled burn in Victoria County (1)
Recent Comments
-
Glenn Wilson said:
I can't express it better than Brian did, so I second the motion.
-
Brian Vandale said:
Happy Birthday Mr. Coffey and thank you for your service.
-
Joseph/Linda Crisp said:
Thank you! We were wondering!
-
Mike Gomez said:
C, Droost, I imagine Attorney General Garland Knows he only gets one shot, he is dotting his i’s and crossing his t’s and his staff is doing likewise.
-
Mike Gomez said:I’m fully aware of CATO and fully agree with the definition of the Jones Act which btw doesn’t changed just because Koch funds CATO. The JONES ACT has been around for a long time George. The C…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.