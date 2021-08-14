Vice President Loan Officer Sean D. Garcia will lead the TrustTexas Bank loan production office opening in Hutto. Garcia is a seasoned banker with a broad background of community banking experience, serving TrustTexas Bank for 14 years and the banking industry for 19 years.
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed M. Vance Mitchell and reappointed Sandy Johs and Jennifer Powell Storz to the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority for terms set to expire on May 1, 2027. The board oversees the storage, preservation and distribution of stream and river water in Jackson County. Vance Mitchell of Lolita is a managing member of Mitchell Cattle Company, Limited Liability Company, and Michael W. Mitchell and Sons, Limited. He is also a real estate agent with Encina Property Group in Edna. Sandy Johs of LaWard is currently working in real estate. She also is serving on the board of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission and volunteers for the Deutschburg Community Club. Previously, she was co-owner of Johs Welding and Machine and on the Jackson County Appraisal Review Board. Jennifer Powell Storz of Edna is a contract corporate event planner. She volunteers with the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and is a former member of the Professional Convention Management Association, Downtown Houston Association and Meeting Professionals International.
