Carolyn Nix and Eileen Stewart, of Victoria, sales associates with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, were recently named to the company’s 2021 International Sterling Society. Only the top 18% of all Coldwell Banker sales associates worldwide qualified for this distinguished group.
City of Victoria Public Works utility maintenance worker Adolfo Mireles Arizpe earned his Class D water operator license from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The Class D license is an occupational license certifying that an individual has the necessary training and experience to perform process control duties in the production or distribution of drinking water. Arizpe began working for the City in 2020.
City of Victoria Public Works utility equipment operator Joseph Brawner earned his Class C water distribution license from the TCEQ. The Class C license is an occupational license certifying that an individual has the necessary training and experience to work in the field of water distribution or to supply water to consumers through a distribution network. Brawner began working for the City in 2017 and previously held the role of utility maintenance worker.
Jefferson Lemmons was recently promoted to the role of City of Victoria Public Works utility crew leader. In this role, he will plan, oversee and participate in the work of crews performing installation, maintenance, repair and construction work on the City’s utility infrastructure. Lemmons began working for the City in 2012 and previously held the roles of utility equipment operator and utility maintenance worker.
Mid-Coast Family Services announces that Beth Svetlik is the new director of Non-Residential Victim Services. Svetlik is a licensed master social worker and has provided victim services for six years. She is also the vice chairperson of the regional Sexual Assault Response Team (SART). Her department serves victims of family violence, dating violence, stalking, and sexual assault with counseling, advocacy, accompaniment, and transitional housing.
