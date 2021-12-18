Victoria Police Department Lt. Ralph Buentello and Senior Police Officer Lainey Beaudoin recently graduated from the National Honor Guard Academy in Irving. Buentello was the class speaker of the graduating class. Buentello has served the Victoria Police Department for 30 years, and Beaudoin has served the department for six years. Buentello also graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2016.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
