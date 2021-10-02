Sandra DeLaGarza, 2021 Top Ten recipient of Women Growing Together Express Network has been named to the National American Business Woman’s Association Top Ten Class of 2022. Mentorship is important to DeLaGarza and she has been a member of ABWA since 2008. She enjoys a platform where women can educate, empower and encourage one another in a professional and fun, energetic atmosphere.
Tammy Nobles, executive director of Talent Acquisition, Support and Retention at Victoria ISD, presented a session titled, “Collaboratively Managing Personnel Costs,” at txEDCON, Sept. 24-26 in Dallas, as part of the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) and Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Conference.
