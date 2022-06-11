Carole Arnold, president of Women Growing Together Express Network, a local league of the American Business Women’s Association, has been nominated for the Top 10 Business Women for the award year 2023. Her nomination has been sent to the national level for consideration in this prestigious recognition. Carole is a retired veteran and also retired from the Victoria County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. She owns her own business, Paper Angel & Gifts where she handcrafts greeting cards and small gift boxes.
Gail Rice was named 2022 Protegee of the Year for Women Growing Together Express Network, a local chapter of the American Business Women Association. Gail is the owner of Global Recruiters of Victoria Crossroads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.