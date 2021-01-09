Cynthia T. (Cindy) Sheppard was chosen as one of the Top Women Attorneys as featured in the January issue of Texas Monthly. This is Sheppard’s second year for this honor and her sixth year as a Super Lawyer. Sheppard maintains an active appellate and mediation practice and can be reached at shepp04@msn.com.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
