South Texas Project Nuclear Operating Company Board of Directors has selected Kym Harshaw as STP’s new Chief Nuclear Officer. Harshaw has served as acting chief nuclear officer since August. Prior to taking the CNO seat, Harshaw served as vice president of Regulatory Affairs and General Counsel since joining the company in 2016.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.