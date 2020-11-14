Adam Baucom, CPA and senior tax manager with Keller & Associates CPAs and Sara Potts, lead advisor with KMH Wealth Management recently met all the certification requirements including passing the associated exam and completing the work experience to become Certified Financial Planner Professionals. Adam and Sara have both been with the associated firms since 2019.
The City of Victoria Public Works has hired Todd Jarisch as a project manager. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for planning, organizing, budgeting and managing the capital improvement program as well as Public Works projects. Jarisch has 15 years of project experience in technical engineering and design, project management and capital budget cost management.
The City of Victoria Legal has promoted Allison Lacey to first assistant city attorney. In this newly created role, she will serve as the assistant director of Legal and will fulfill the duties of the city attorney in the city attorney’s absence. She also will supervise the Municipal Court prosecution processes. Lacey joined the City of Victoria as the assistant city attorney Dec. 7, 2015.
