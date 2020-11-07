City of Victoria Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold judged the Texas Tech University School of Law’s Advanced Mock Trial competition on Oct. 16. Heinold has judged numerous local mock trials in coordination with K-12 schools over the years.
Sandra Morkovsky has been named vice president/controller at Yoakum National Bank. Additional duties include bank compliance and audit, and she serves as the bank’s BSA officer. Morkovsky has worked at YNB since 1998.
Tina Baranowski has been named vice president/chief operations officer at Yoakum National Bank. She also oversees the customer care center, and is responsible for business continuity and disaster recovery planning in addition to IT, vendor and risk management.
