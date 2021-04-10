Rodney L. Reed was recently selected as one of the TOP 50 Black Professionals & Entrepreneurs of Texas for his accomplishments during his 25 years with UPS. Reed was born and raised in Victoria and graduated from Stroman High in 1991. His parents Herbert “Bubba” and Dorothy Reed and his siblings Nicole and Joseph Reed are all residents of Victoria.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
