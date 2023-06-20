Victoria Air conditioning, as part of its 50th anniversary has recognized employees for their years of service. Ricardo “Rico” Contreras, of Victoria, is celebrating 32 years; Rick Hanauer, of Round Rock, is celebrating 32 years; Joe Ybarra, of Ganado, is celebrating 21 years; and Jose Luis Alvarado, of Edinburg; is celebrating 11 years. Additional employees will be included in this column in the coming weeks.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigating man found dead in Victoria
- Victoria West names two new head coaches
- Victoria airport director shares potential upgrades with commissioners
- Abbott vetoes over 70 bills amid property tax impasse
- Flatonia's Boston Targac wins gold with Team USA
- Sunday Juneteenth celebration in Port Lavaca opens with worship
- 'Forever Young': Concert, food make for great times in Las Vegas
- Now is the perfect time to catch up on school immunizations
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- L.A. welcomes migrants bused from Texas
Commented
Recent Comments
-
Larry Ramirez said:Mr. Cormier was in a league of his own. When he saw you he exuded compassion and care. I haven't seen Ralph in a while but, I know that if I ran into him he would hug me and welcome me as if w…
-
Jeffrey Mutschler said:
Rest in peace. Still looking good, my friend.
Jeff M
-
Erik Rodriguez said:What a great man you were. I only knew you for so long but in that time you showed me so much. I thank you for allowing us to be part of your family. The grandkids, wife and I will miss you gr…
-
Veronica Sanchez said:I'm am so sorry for your loss I lost a beautiful and wonderful person that I'm am most great full to know I will always carry the time I spent with u u I will truly miss u love u 😪😪😪 I will al…
-
Charles Baker said:My dear Iva, I can't begin to know your sorrow, but may the good Lord put his arms around you and help you during this very sad time. Remember only the good times. May God bless you during thi…