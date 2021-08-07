Kendalyn Welch has joined Cornerstone Properties as a new agent on its Real Estate team. Welch was born and raised in Victoria and is ready to help Crossroads residents with all of their real estate needs.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
